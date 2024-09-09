“Fussy” molecules prefer one direction over the other

Osaka, Japan – Despite their identical composition, molecules that are mirror images can interact differently with light and electrical current depending on their “handedness”, which is called chirality. In a study recently published in Chemical Communications, a research team from Osaka University has produced spin-coated chiral copolymer films that display strong spin polarization, which enables the films to act as “spin filters” that behave differently toward currents with opposite polarization directions.

Chiral molecules are like left and right hands; although they have the same components, their overall structure is different, which can lead to distinct properties. Chiral molecules can interact differently with light and electrical current. In the case of chirality-induced spin selectivity (CISS), the specific interaction of chiral molecules with an electrical current can provide spin-polarized current. This form of current is desirable in spintronics, which are cutting-edge electronic devices that use electron spin as well as charge.

Researchers from Osaka University have developed a way to synthesize polymers with chiral backbones. They developed a chiral indacenodithiophene (IDT) derivative that was used as a monomer unit in copolymers. The IDT units endowed the copolymers with chirality. The CISS of spin-coated films of the IDT copolymers was then evaluated.