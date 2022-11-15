“Kagome” metallic crystal adds new spin to electronics

The material that was studied is a recently discovered “kagome” metal compound that consists of three elements: gadolinium (Gd), vanadium (V), and tin (Sn). It is classed as a “1-6-6” material to indicate the ratio of the three metal elements present in the GdV 6 Sn 6 crystal. The atoms are arranged in a complex but regular geometric pattern, resulting in extraordinary surface characteristics.

Normally, negatively charged electrons in atoms move about within discrete energy bands at different distances from the positively charged nuclei. However, on the surface of GdV6Sn6, top layers of exposed atoms are predicted to interact with each other and deform the topology, that is, shape and positioning, of the energy bands. In theory, this deformation could introduce a new and stable electronic property that, until now, has not been definitively detected in GdV 6 Sn 6 or any other kagome metal.

First observation of unusual surface electronic behaviour in a kagome metal