18th Participatory Design conference 2024

PDCs bring together a multidisciplinary and international group of software developers, researchers, social scientists, managers, designers, practitioners, users, cultural workers, activists and citizens who both advocate and adopt distinctively participatory approaches in the development of information and communication artifacts, systems, services and technology. A central concern has always been to understand how collaborative design processes can be driven by the participation of the people affected by the technology designed.

Sibu, Sarawak is the first destination in Malaysia — and Asia — to host the Participatory Design Conference (PDC).