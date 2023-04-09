18th Participatory Design conference 2024

Participatory Design Conferences (PDC) have been held every two years since 1990 and have formed an important venue for international discussion of the collaborative, social, and political dimensions of technology innovation and use.

PDCs bring together a multidisciplinary and international group of software developers, researchers, social scientists, managers, designers, practitioners, users, cultural workers, activists and citizens who both advocate and adopt distinctively participatory approaches in the development of information and communication artifacts, systems, services and technology. A central concern has always been to understand how collaborative design processes can be driven by the participation of the people affected by the technology designed. 

 Sibu, Sarawak is the first destination in Malaysia — and Asia — to host the Participatory Design Conference (PDC).