2024 Taiwan Innotech Expo to Launch on October 17th: Explore Cutting-Edge Technologies and Witness Innovation Power

The 2024 Taiwan Innotech Expo (tie), jointly organized by 11 government departments, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), and the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), is grandly taking place from October 17 to 19 at the Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1 (TWTC Hall 1). The expo will gather nearly 450 exhibitors, showcasing over 1,100 inventions and technologies, fully displaying Taiwan's R&D achievements from industry, government, academia and research sectors, demonstrating Taiwan's innovation prowess.

Record-Breaking Invention Competition with International Inventors Competing for the Platinum Award

The "Invention Competition Area," the highlight of Taiwan Innotech Expo, has reached a new record this year with nearly 600 inventions from both domestic and international participants competing for the top honor ”Platinum Award”, which further cements TIE's leadership in global innovation and patent fleids.

This year, Taiwanese participants from nearly 90 companies are represented, including National Atomic Research Institute, Chunghwa Telecom Laboratories, Taiwan Power Company and Mega Bank, covering diverse fields such as semiconductors, ICT, cybersecurity, and healthcare. The academic sector is also well-represented with over 40 research institutions and universities, including Kun Shan University, National Yang-Ming Chiao Tung University, and Taipei City University of Science and Technology showcasing their research achievements, demonstrating Taiwan's strong capabilities in cultivating innovative talent and technological development.

Theme Pavilions Focusing on Edge-Cutting Technologies, Leading Industry Upgrades and Sustainable Development

Another highlight of tie is the theme pavilions—"Innovation Pilot Pavilion", "Future Tech Pavilion" and " Sustainability Pavilion ". Innovation Pilot Pavilion focuses on net-zero transformation, digital resilience, smart healthcare, smart city, and defense technology to provide strong momentum for industrial upgrading. Future Tech Pavilion showcases the innovative applications of AI in sectors like optoelectronics, biotechnology, and humanities. It also features a scenario experience area that allows visitors to immerse themselves in a future smart life characterized by safety, resilience, and sustainability. Meanwhile, Sustainability Pavilion will highlight forward-looking technologies, exhibiting innovations such as " AI recognition of dynamic images of resource recycling materials", " VPP Technology Verification Platform," and " Application of Artificial Intelligence on Safety Assessment of Cracked Components in Power Plants", envisioning a sustainable future.