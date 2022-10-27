34 EdUHK Scholars Named by Stanford University in World’s Top 2% Scientists

Among them were President Professor Stephen Cheung Yan-leung, Vice President (Academic) and Provost Professor John Lee Chi-kin, Vice President (Research and Development) Professor Chetwyn Chan Che-hin, Research Chair Professor of Geography and Environmental Science Professor Jim Chi-yung, and Advisor (Environmental Science) Professor Wong Ming-hung.

Compiled by a research team at Stanford University, the list ranked top scientists from a wide range of fields based on their career-long citation impact or single-year citation impact in 2021. The inclusion of EdUHK scholars represents the global recognition and the significant impact of their research output.

EdUHK President Professor Cheung was listed in the field of finance under the category of career-long impact. So were Professor John Lee* and Professor Chetwyn Chan, who were included in the fields of education and rehabilitation. Professor Wong Ming-hung from the Department of Science and Environmental Studies also ranked 6th out of over 100,000 scholars in environmental science.

In terms of single year impact, Chair Professor of Psychology and Gerontology Professor Cheng Sheung-tak and Chair Professor of Social Policy Professor Chou Kee-lee ranked 9th and 19th respectively, in gerontology.

Congratulating the EdUHK team, Professor Cheung said, “I am pleased that under our ‘Education-plus’ approach, we have successfully broadened our academic scope beyond our traditional strength in teacher education. Inclusion in the top 2% list attests to the solid foundation laid over the years, which has led to growing academic strengths in the fields of energy, environmental studies, marine biology and hydrobiology, as well as political science and public administration.”

For eight consecutive years, EdUHK has been ranked among the top three in Asia and the top 20 in the world in education, according to the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings. The University’s research output was also judged as “World Leading” or “Internationally Excellent” in the latest Research Assessment Exercise conducted by the University Grants Committee. The latest accolade came from the 7th International Invention Innovation Competition in Canada (iCAN) in 2022, in which the University won a record high of 26 awards since its first participation.

* Professor John Lee will be EdUHK President next September