The 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS4), co-chaired by New Zealand and the Maldives, will take place from 27 to 30 May 2024 in Antigua and Barbuda under the theme “Charting the Course Towards Resilient Prosperity”. The conference aims to assess the ability of small island developing States (SIDS) to achieve sustainable development, including the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals. Building on previous agreements for SIDS, such as the SAMOA Pathway (2014), the conference will result in an action-oriented political outcome document.