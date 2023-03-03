The Amorphophallus plants of Borneo

A study of the Amorphophallus plants on Borneo shines new light on the evolutionary relationships among different members of this plant group. Wong Sin Yeng and colleagues at the Institute of Biodiversity and Environmental Conservation at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak report their findings in the journal Taiwania.

“This work and our wider research on the complex mutualistic relationships between plants and their environment helps guide sound decisions on conservation policies to secure the long-term future of diverse native plant species and their natural habitats,” says Wong.