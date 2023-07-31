Around 300 participants join LU Alumni Homecoming Weekend 2023 to witness recent development of University

Lingnan University (LU) successfully hosted its two-day annual signature event, “Alumni Homecoming Weekend 2023” from 29 to 30 July, warmly welcoming alumni and their families back to reconnect and strengthen connections with old and new Lingnanians on LU campus. The “Alumni Homecoming Weekend 2023” featured a Mini Social Enterprise Bazaar, Rolling Books, NFT Pixel Art Workshops, Coffee Tasting Workshops, and a showcase and tutorial of smart table tennis, providing an opportunity for Lingnanians to share lovely memories together.

A kick-off ceremony of the “Alumni Homecoming Weekend 2023” was held yesterday (29 July). In his welcoming speech, Prof S. Joe Qin, President Designate and Acting President of LU, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the alumni’s unwavering support. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alumni Homecoming was limited to one day in the past two years. This year, we resumed the tradition with a 2-days-1-night overnight event, attracting around 300 alumni to participate in the traditional homecoming event where they recalled their fond memories of hostel life. This helps maintain a strong cohesion of the Lingnan family and we hope our alumni will continue to develop a deep emotional attachment to the university, fostering connections across generations of Lingnan graduates, exchanging experiences and stories, and passing on the Lingnan spirit.”

In addition to a wide variety of exciting activities, there were also a vibrant musical performance by the LU Alumni Association (HK) Primary School students, a magic show by postgraduate alumnus, a singing performance by the Lingnan Christian Choir, as well as a lucky draw with wonderful prizes. Participants had also the invaluable opportunity to interact with Prof S. Joe Qin, LU's President Designate and Acting President, during the interactive session, gaining insights into the University's latest developments. The event was then followed by a Chinese dinner at Lingnan Lau on that evening, where all participants engaged in heartfelt conversations with old friends over dessert tasting, reminiscing about their hostel life (Lingcation), slowing down the pace of their busy lives to enjoy an unforgettable and joyful weekend together.