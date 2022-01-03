Asia Healthcare Analytics Summit 2022

Digitization of the healthcare system was once merely about making work easier, having tracking abilities, and keeping up to trend. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has made it a MUST moving forward. With AI in place, data analytics has impacted all areas of healthcare. With movement control orders in place, fear has also caused the rapid shift of addressing patients from traditional to remote mode as high pertinence. This has become even more a requirement for the vulnerable population including the elderly ones and those with pre-existing medical conditions whom are unable to be present at healthcare facilities. With high contagious risks in place, they could not receive equal treatment and diagnoses as in the remote setting while at the same time, healthcare providers were also in need of attending their patients on a regular basis.

​This 2 day conference on Healthcare Analytics will bring together industrial and subject matter experts in a virtual setting at Hopin platform online, where they will be sharing their in-depth thought and experiences virtually on how analytics has and will be changing the healthcare system. The conference will be covering the insights on how technologies can be used or is being used to improve healthcare systems with the help and input of smart algorithms in improving data management, early diagnosis, treatment, remote monitoring, rehabilitation and cybersecurity.

