Featuring top CMO/ CDMO leaders in the industry, along with the latest advances in technologies and best practices in biologics R&D and manufacturing, the Asia Pacific Biologics CMO Excellence Awards 2023 applauds extraordinary leaders & trend-setters of today and inspires innovators of tomorrow. The Awards Ceremony will be held in conjunction with 2nd Annual Biologics Contract Manufacturing Asia conference, in-person on the 14th September 2023, in Singapore.

For more information, visit: https://biopharmaawards.imapac.com/asia-pacific-biologics-cmo-excellence-awards-2023/