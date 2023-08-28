Asia Pacific Biologics CMO Excellence Awards 2023

Asia Pacific Biologics CMO Excellence Awards 2023 seeks to give recognition to exceptional CMO & CDMO that facilitate biologics manufacturing excellence at enhanced speed, reduced cost, and superior quality from the biologics contract manufacturing space. 

Featuring top CMO/ CDMO leaders in the industry, along with the latest advances in technologies and best practices in biologics R&D and manufacturing, the Asia Pacific Biologics CMO Excellence Awards 2023 applauds extraordinary leaders & trend-setters of today and inspires innovators of tomorrow.  The Awards Ceremony will be held in conjunction with 2nd Annual Biologics Contract Manufacturing Asia conference, in-person on the 14th September 2023, in Singapore.

For more information, visit: https://biopharmaawards.imapac.com/asia-pacific-biologics-cmo-excellence-awards-2023/

Equarius Hotel, Resort World Sentosa, Singapore
Singapore
Awards website
Biotech
Business
Medicine
Medicine & Healthcare
Asia Research News Partnerships