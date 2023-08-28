Asia Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy Excellence Awards 2023

Asia Pacific CGT Excellence Awards 2023 seeks to give recognition to exceptional Cell & Gene Therapy Pioneers, Researchers, Innovators & Manufacturers that facilitate fast advancement in new therapies, R&D and manufacturing.

Featuring top Cell & Gene Therapy leaders in the industry, along with the new cell & gene therapy research development, latest advances and technologies and best practices in Cell & Gene manufacturing, the Asia Pacific CGT Excellence Awards 2023 applauds extraordinary leaders & trend-setters of today and inspires innovators of tomorrow. 

The Awards Ceremony will be held in conjunction with 7th Annual Cell & Gene Therapy World Asia 2023, in-person on the 14th September 2023, in Singapore. 

Equarius Hotel, Resort World Sentosa, Singapore
Singapore
