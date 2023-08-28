Featuring top Cell & Gene Therapy leaders in the industry, along with the new cell & gene therapy research development, latest advances and technologies and best practices in Cell & Gene manufacturing, the Asia Pacific CGT Excellence Awards 2023 applauds extraordinary leaders & trend-setters of today and inspires innovators of tomorrow.

The Awards Ceremony will be held in conjunction with 7th Annual Cell & Gene Therapy World Asia 2023, in-person on the 14th September 2023, in Singapore.

For more information, visit:

https://biopharmaawards.imapac.com/asia-pacific-cell-gene-therapy-excellence-awards-2023/