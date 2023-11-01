Asia-Pacific Network for Global Change Research (APN)'s 2023 Call for Proposals Launch

APN is pleased to announce that it will be holding two virtual seminars to provide introductory overviews, guidance, and tutorials on submitting successful proposals to its annual Call for Proposals. We open our invitation widely to interested project proponents based institutionally in our network of 22 Asia-Pacific countries, and especially welcoming persons who fulfil our criteria for early-career professionals.

This year, APN is inviting proposals in it’s two core programmes, for medium-scale funding from October 2024: the Collaborative Regional Research Programme (CRRP) and the Scientific Capacity Development Programme (CAPaBLE). A limited amount of financial support is available for proposal activities that fall within its area of interest.

With a growing interest in APN proposal submissions, evidenced by our record total of 145 proposal submissions in the 2022 Call for Proposals, the APN Scientific Affairs team is looking forward to sharing detailed insight into our annual Call for Proposals launch procedure and guidance for successful proposal submissions.

Seminar agenda:

Introduction to the Asia-Pacific Network for Global Change Research (APN)

The CRRP and CAPaBLE programmes, and past rates of proposal submission success

Eligibility requirements and special considerations

High priority sub-regional topics for the 2023 Call for Proposals

Timeline of submissions and stages for the 2023 Call for Proposals

Technical Component: Navigating the APNIS interface for proposals submission

Open Q&A

How to apply:

Two sessions are available for open registration, targeting timezones and participation in the Asia-Pacific region:

Session 1: 9 November 2023, 16:30 JST — Register here via Zoom

Session 2: 10 November 2023, 11:00 JST — Register here via Zoom

We look forward to welcoming your virtual participation in due course, and to receiving your proposals from the 2023 Call for Proposals launch on the 10th of November.