Au naturel approaches for healthcare and biodiesel production

In a nearby lab at the department of chemical engineering and energy sustainability, Mohammad Omar Abdullah and his colleagues have made solid catalysts for biodiesel production using waste ginger leaves.

The production and use of biodiesel have increased significantly in recent years. The production process involves converting oils and fats into fatty acid methyl ester, the predominant compound in biodiesel. Currently, the catalysts used in this chemical reaction are in the same phase as their reactants; in this case the oil and catalysts are both in liquid form. But it is expensive to separate the catalysts afterwards for reuse.

Abdullah and his team found a way to use a heterogeneous, and thus separable and reusable, catalyst made from waste ginger leaves. They used different approaches to activate the ginger leaf catalysts and tested a variety of reaction times. They also analysed the process’s energy input and output, and whether it was economical.

Of the approaches tested, one produced the highest yield of biodiesel, but it was not the most energy- or cost-efficient. “Catalysts derived from agricultural waste are biodegradable and non-toxic,” says Abdullah. “More efficient processes for the use of waste ginger leaves as catalysts for biodiesel production could reduce the cost of biodiesel and make it more sustainable.”

Abdullah says further research is needed, but the study, published in the journal Renewable Energy, is a step in the right direction.

Further information

Prof Dr Mohammad Omar Abdullah | [email protected]

Faculty of Engineering

Universiti Malaysia Sarawak

Assoc Prof Dr Suk Fun Chin | [email protected]

Faculty of Resource Science and Technology

Universiti Malaysia Sarawak

We welcome you to reproduce articles in Asia Research News 2022 provided appropriate credit is given to Asia Research News and the research institutions featured.