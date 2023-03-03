Blood and shells make green batteries

The team in Japan are making alternative electrocatalysts from biomass resources that are much cheaper and more widely available than those based on rare metals.

The manufacturing process begins with a mixture of cellulose nanofibres, obtained from sea pineapple shells, and dried blood. This is heated in a vacuum at up to 900°C, in a process called pyrolysis, to generate carbon alloys. These carbon-rich materials incorporate varying small quantities of other elements, including nitrogen, sulfur, phosphorus and iron, which are crucial for determining the materials’ electrocatalytic properties.

Tests with several mixtures and methods revealed that the best electrodes built from the carbon alloys could catalyse the oxygen reduction and oxygen evolution reactions as effectively as currently available metal-based catalysts.

“We didn’t use any synthetic materials,” says Yabu, “so our discovery could greatly assist the move towards a greener society and a more sustainable future.”