Blue LEDs light the way toward sustainable development

Light-emitting diodes (LEDs) are commonly used in the electronic displays in our TVs, smartphones, and other devices; now, researchers at the Institute of Chemical Reaction Design and Discovery (ICReDD) at Hokkaido University have utilized blue LEDs to develop a more sustainable way to make key chemical subunits that have potential uses in pharmaceutical and photoelectronic development.

Researchers utilized blue LEDs in combination with a copper-based molecular catalyst to perform what is known as a cross-coupling reaction, in which two molecules are joined via a carbon-carbon bond. This is one of the most widely used types of reactions and is essential for creating most of the chemical products used today. The use of copper—a cheaper and more commonly available metal—as a catalyst for a cross-coupling reaction is a major breakthrough in sustainability, since this reaction typically relies on the use of precious metals such as palladium.

The new method is also advantageous because the copper metal in the molecular catalyst itself absorbs the blue light, rather than needing a separate light-absorbing compound in addition to the catalyst. This makes the synthesis not only cheaper and simpler to perform, but also easier to control, since there are fewer moving parts.

The blue light plays a key role in activating the copper-based catalyst. Theoretical calculations showed that this light exposure causes electrons to move from the metal copper atom to a connected subunit of the molecular catalyst. This excited state has separated electrical charges, making the catalyst much more reactive, and researchers were able to use it to carry out a cross-coupling reaction that creates an acyl group, which are useful for the synthesis of pharmaceuticals and photoelectronic materials.