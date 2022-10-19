Calcium content determines the peak intensity ratio due to iron ions at Mössbauer spectra in pyroxene

Pyroxenes are a major group of rock-forming minerals. Osaka Metropolitan University scientists investigated the iron ion status of a calcium-rich pyroxene, using Mössbauer spectroscopy on thin sections of single crystals. The study revealed that in pyroxene crystals consisting of roughly 50% calcium, the tensor that determines the ratios of iron ions at the Mössbauer spectral peaks in the M1 sites—one of two types of cation positions in the pyroxene crystal structure—is independent of the iron content but dependent on the calcium content. The research findings have clarified one of the physical properties of pyroxenes, facilitating detailed future analysis of iron using Mössbauer spectroscopy on mineral flakes.

Using Mössbauer spectroscopy, Osaka Metropolitan University scientists investigate the iron ion status of pyroxenes, a major group of rock-forming silicate minerals. Their study revealed that in pyroxene crystals consisting of roughly 50% calcium, the tensor that determines the ratios of iron ions at the Mössbauer spectral peaks is independent of the iron content but dependent on the calcium content.

Shinoda, OMU

Pyroxenes are a major group of rock-forming silicate minerals that generally contain calcium, magnesium, and iron. Given their abundance, elucidating the physical properties of pyroxenes is deemed vital in the study of rocks and minerals.

A research group led by Professor Keiji Shinoda from the Graduate School of Science at Osaka Metropolitan University investigated the status of iron ions in monoclinic pyroxenes, a type of calcium-rich pyroxenes, using Mössbauer spectroscopy on thin sections of single crystals. Their study revealed that in pyroxene crystals consisting of roughly 50% calcium, the tensor that determines the ratios of iron ions at the Mössbauer spectral peaks in the M1 sites—one of two types of cation positions in the pyroxene crystal structure—is independent of the iron content but dependent on the calcium content.

The results of this research have clarified one of the physical properties of pyroxenes. These findings might facilitate detailed future analysis of iron using Mössbauer spectroscopy on mineral flakes.

“We had expected that the tensor that determines the ratios at the Mössbauer spectral peaks would change if the iron solid solution component changed,” explained Professor Shinoda. “However, we were surprised to find that the tensor properties actually varied according to the content of calcium, rather than that of iron. This study’s findings provide practical data for researchers who are conducting detailed analysis of iron by Mössbauer spectroscopy on mineral flakes.”

 

###

About OMU

Osaka Metropolitan University is a new public university established by a merger between Osaka City University and Osaka Prefecture University in April 2022. For more science news, see https://www.upc-osaka.ac.jp/new-univ/en-research/, and follow @OsakaMetUniv_en, or search #OMUScience.

Published: 20 Oct 2022

Institution:
Osaka Metropolitan University

Contact details:

Rina Matsuki

3-3-138 Sugimoto, Sumiyoshi-ku,
Osaka 558-8585 JAPAN

[email protected]
+81666053411
Country: 
Japan
Journal:
Journal of Mineralogical and Petrological Sciences
News topics: 
Science
Academic discipline: 
Earth Sciences
Content type: 
Peer Reviewed
Collaborator: 
Osaka Metropolitan University
Website: 
Osaka Metropolitan University
Reference: 

Title: Compositional dependence of intensity and electric field gradient tensors for Fe2+ at the M1 site in Ca-rich pyroxene by single crystal Mössbauer spectroscopy
Author: Daiki Fukuyama, Keiji SHINODA, Daigo Takagi, Yasuhiro Kobayashi
DOI: 10.2465/jmps.220506
URL: https://doi.org/10.2465/jmps.220506
Publication date: October 18, 2022