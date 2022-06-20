[Call for Applications] 2023 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards

Applications are now open for the 2023 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards. [Spanish] [French]

These awards reward and encourage women scientists working and living in eligible developing countries who are in the early stages of their careers, having often overcome great challenges to achieve research excellence. You can read more about past awardees here.

From 2022 to 2026, the awards will respond to the call for action set forth by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The annual calls are organized by the following themes or research areas:

2022 Awards: Climate action and the environment (SDG13, SDG14 & SDG15) – Check the 2022 awardees here.

2023 Awards: Food Security, agricultural productivity and sustainable food production ( SDG2 )

2024 Awards: Water, sanitation and hygiene (SDG6)

2025 Awards: Inclusive Health (SDG3)

Applicants for the 2023 Awards must be women scientists (from STEM disciplines) in the Early Career stage (within ten years of earning their PhD degree), whose current scientific research is related to the area of food security, agricultural productivity and sustainable food production and who have made demonstrable contributions to the achievement of the SDG2 (Zero Hunger). In addition, the applicant must have lived and worked for at least 5 of the last 15 years in one of the 66 scientifically and technologically lagging countries (STLCs).

Each of the five winners (one for each region of the developing world + one “floating” award) will receive a cash prize of USD 5,000 and an all-expenses-paid trip to attend the Awards Ceremony to be held at the annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) in March 2023. The trip will be confirmed in the coming months according to how the COVID-19 pandemic evolves (it may be that the awards ceremony is celebrated online).

For full information on the eligibility and evaluation criteria and for submitting an application, please check the attached document and visit 2023 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards.

The deadline for applications for these Awards is 15 September, 2022.

Winners will be informed of their selection no later than 31 December 2022.

For questions, please contact the OWSD Secretariat at [email protected].