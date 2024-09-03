This study reports the first attempt to characterize the as-grown quality, defects, and strain of transition metal dichalcogenide (TMDC)-based two-dimensional (2D) materials through exciton anisotropy. We demonstrate a simple ellipsometric parameter-based method for observing the anisotropic excitonic behavior in 2D monolayer materials. The change in the exciton of TMDCs in the Van Hove singularity is superior as the detection indicator. This study has been published and highlighted on the Back Cover of Small Methods.

The team would like to acknowledge and appreciate the financial support from the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC), the Higher Education Sprout Program at the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, and the Center of Atomic Initiative for New Materials National Taiwan University, Taiwan.

Contact: Prof. Hsuen-Li Chen

[email protected]

More information:

S. H. Chen, S. W. Chang, and H. L Chen*, “Characterization of 2D Transition Metal Dichalcogenides Through Anisotropic Exciton Behaviors,” Small Methods, 2024, 8, 2301061 (highlighted on the Journal Back Cover).