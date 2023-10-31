CityU continued to move up in THE World University Rankings, ranking No. 1 in the world in “Industry” category, driven by HK Tech 300

In the just-announced THE World University Rankings 2024, more than 1,900 universities from 108 countries or regions were included, a record high. CityU has been ranked among the top 10% of universities worldwide for five years in a row, and has risen to 82nd in the global rankings, climbing 17th places on the list compared with last year. Under the five major pillars of the new “THE Rankings Methodology 3.0”, CityU improved in various metrics. It is ranked No.1 in the “industry” category, together with 27 other top universities in the world, which is believed to be related to the achievements of CityU’s HK Tech 300 programme.

“CityU will continue to promote innovative, inspirational and interactive education and research, leading CityU teachers and students to embrace global development trends and become true global citizens and world class researchers, contributing to society in Hong Kong, the country and the world,” said Professor Freddy Boey Yin Chiang, CityU President.

HK Tech 300 drives industry investment

CityU students inject new impetus into the start-up ecosystem

With a total allocation of HK$600 million, HK Tech 300 is a large-scale flagship innovation and entrepreneurship programme organised by CityU for aspiring entrepreneurs among CityU students, alumni, research staff and others to launch start-ups and ignite their entrepreneurship journey. It is the largest university-based entrepreneurship programme in Asia, given its scale and substantial funding. To date, over 130 start-up companies have been awarded up to HK$1 million in angel fund investment each and over 610 start-up teams have obtained HK$100,000 each in seed funding. The programme has received staunch support from over 90 strategic partners and supporting organisations, including the Innovation and Technology Commission of the HKSAR Government, InvestHK, four major Chambers of Commerce, the industrial and business communities, and the Innovation & Technology (I&T) industry. In addition, over 150 seasoned industrialists and entrepreneurs act as mentors to support the development of start-ups under the programme.

With the support of HK Tech 300, many start-ups founded by CityU students and alumni have been incubated to be influential enterprises that contribute to Hong Kong society and have received support from various external investors (please see the table below for details).