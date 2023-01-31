CityU scientists discover a novel photophysical mechanism that has achieved record-breaking efficiency for organic photovoltaics

The best-performing OPVs developed by the CityU team have achieved PCE of over 19% which is higher than the existing level, and the team expects to exceed 20% very soon. The discovery is promising for the commercialisation of OPVs.

OPVs, a solar cell technology based on organic semiconductors, are regarded as a promising candidate for clean energy because of their low material toxicity and vast molecular tunability in photoactive materials. Currently, most high-performance organic photovoltaics adopt a “bulk-heterojunction” (BHJ) structure, consisting of electron donor and acceptor materials intermixed throughout the active layer of the device (see figure 1).

When converting sunlight into electricity in OPVs, energy from sunlight creates excitons (a negatively charged electron and a positively charged hole bound together), which then dissociate into free electrons and holes at the nanoscale donor-acceptor interface, generating charge carriers (photocurrent) and hence electricity.

However, if these charge carriers are not collected by the electrodes and encounter each other again at the donor-acceptor interface, they may recombine to form a so-called low-energy “spin-triplet exciton” (T 1 ), which consecutively relaxes back to ground state, causing energy loss in the form of heat and hence photocurrent loss. This irreversible process strongly limits the maximum achievable PCE of OPVs.

A research team led by Professor Alex Jen Kwan-yue, Lee Shau Kee Chair Professor of Materials Science and Director of the Hong Kong Institute for Clean Energy at CityU, overcame this obstacle by inventing a novel device-engineering strategy to suppress T1 formation and minimise the associated recombination loss, which led to the record-breaking efficiency of OPVs.