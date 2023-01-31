Converting temperature fluctuations into clean energy with novel nanoparticles and heating strategy

Pyro-catalysis refers to the catalysis triggered by surface charges in pyroelectric materials induced by temperature fluctuations. It is a green, self-powered catalysis technique, which harvests waste thermal energy from the environment. It has attracted increasing attention in clean energy production and reactive oxygen species generation, which can be further used for disinfection and dye treatment.

However, most of the currently available pyroelectric materials are not efficient if the ambient temperature doesn’t change much over the time. As the environmental temperature change rate is often limited, a more viable way to increase the pyro-catalytic efficiency is to increase the number of temperature cycling. But it is a great challenge to achieve multiple thermal cycling in the pyro-catalyst within a short time interval using conventional heating methods.

Challenge of multiple thermal cycling

A research team co-led by Dr Lei Dangyuan, Associate Professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering (MSE) at CityU, recently overcame this obstacle using a novel strategy of combining pyroelectric materials and the localized thermo-plasmonic effect of noble metal nanomaterials.

The plasmonic nanostructures, which support the collective oscillation of free electrons, can absorb light and convert it quickly into heat. Its nanoscale size allows fast yet effective temperature changes within a confined volume, without significant heat loss to the surrounding environment. Consequently, the localized heat generated by the thermo-plasmonic nanostructures can be easily fine-tuned and turned on or off by external light irradiation within an ultrashort time interval.