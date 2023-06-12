Creation of a new molecule through innovative combination of two reactions

Osaka Metropolitan University scientists synthesized a novel molecule by combining dynamic covalent reactions based on organic radicals and coordination reactions. They found that the two types of reactions do not inhibit each other. Their results suggest the possibility of synthesizing materials by combining different types of reactions, which is expected to lead to the construction of structures that have never existed before.

The molecule features both radical-based dynamic covalent bonds and coordinate bonds.

Daisuke Sakamaki, Osaka Metropolitan University

A research group led by Professor Hideki Fujiwara and Associate Professor Daisuke Sakamaki from the Graduate School of Science at Osaka Metropolitan University succeeded, for the first time, in synthesizing a new molecule using a novel combination of dynamic covalent chemistry, in which organic radicals couple and dissociate reversibly, and coordination chemistry, which binds radicals to metal ligands. The study shows that the two types of reactions work without inhibiting each other.

“This research was based on a very simple idea of combining two types of reactions,” stated Professor Sakamaki. “However, it was not clear if these reactions could coexist because they are so different in nature. Our results are expected to contribute to the development of new synthetic components for functional materials, such as sensing materials and porous materials.”

The study findings were published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition.

About OMU 

Osaka Metropolitan University is the third largest public university in Japan, formed by a merger between Osaka City University and Osaka Prefecture University in 2022. OMU upholds "Convergence of Knowledge" through 11 undergraduate schools, a college, and 15 graduate schools. For more research news visit https://www.omu.ac.jp/en/ or follow us on Twitter: @OsakaMetUniv_en, or Facebook

Published: 13 Jun 2023

Title: A Dicyanomethyl Radical Conjugated with a Pyridylamino Group: Combining Radical-based Dynamic Covalent Chemistry and Coordination Chemistry
