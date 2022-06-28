DeepGI – A Thai Innovation for the Precision in Colorectal Polyp Detection

BANGKOK, June 28, 2022 -- Many types of cancers, especially gastric and colorectal cancer can be treated if detected early. As the world's fourth-leading cause of death, colorectal cancer is also most common in the elderly Thai population. Statistics show that in 2021, 15 million Thai seniors (over 50 years old) are at risk of developing colorectal cancer, and are advised to get a regular colonoscopy every 5-10 years.

Thus, a "DeepGI" gastrointestinal monitor was co-developed by Associate Professor Dr. Peerapon Vateekul, Chula Engineering, Professor Dr. Rangsun Rerknimitr, M.D., Associate Professor Dr. Satimai Aniwan, M.D., and Lecturer Kasenee Tiankanon, M.D. from the Excellence Center for GI Endoscopy, King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, the Thai Red Cross Society, with the support from Chulalongkorn University Technology Center (UTC) and ESM Solutions Co., Ltd.

Accurate colonic polyp detection by AI

Currently, colonoscopy or lower GI endoscopy, the standard approach to detect early colon abnormalities, are quite challenging due to the numerous forms of polyps. Statistics show that up to 22 percent of tests can be erroneous.

According to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Peerapon, "DeepGI detects abnormalities by the AI using the 'Deep Learning' technique and alerts doctors in real-time with over 90 percent accuracy, while accurately characterizing the polyps if they may become malignant (Neoplastic) or benign (Hyperplastic) in the future."

DeepGI Highlights

Deep Learning Technology - real-time and accurate detection and characterization Vendor Unlock supports all brands and models of gastrointestinal endoscopes. Extensible Future Affordable

Further utilization and expansion to the community endoscopists

DeepGI is currently pending national patent and continues to develop with the Technology Readiness Level 5 (TRL5). The team hopes this innovation will benefit community hospitals with shortages of medical and technological personnel.

Interested health institutions can contact Assoc. Prof. Dr. Peerapon Vateekul via email at [email protected] or via the website https://deepgi.cp.eng.chula.ac.th/

The general public wishing to receive tests via DeepGI can contact Excellence Center for GI Endoscopy, King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, the Thai Red Cross Society, Bhumisiri Mangkhalanusorn Building, 10th floor, Zone A, Telephone +66-2256-4000 ext. 81001-2.

For more information, visit https://www.chula.ac.th/en/highlight/73670/

Source : Chulalongkorn University Communication Center

Press Contact

Chulalongkorn University Communication Center, Email: [email protected]