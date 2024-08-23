Designing the ideal soft gripper for diverse functionalities

Robotic automation has become a game-changer in addressing labour shortages. While traditional rigid grippers have effectively automated various routine tasks, boosting efficiency and productivity in industries that deal with objects of well-defined specifications, they fall short in sectors like the food industry, where delicate objects of varying sizes and shapes need to be handled. In these cases, a more specialised type of gripper is required.

“Bioinspired soft robotics seeks to develop technologies that draw inspiration from nature and leverage advanced materials and fabrication processes,” said Dr Pablo Valdivia y Alvarado, Associate Professor at the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD). Soft grippers inspired by the natural dexterity and control of human hands are particularly well-suited for the food industry. They can adapt to objects of varying sizes and shapes while distributing forces more evenly, making them ideal for handling delicate items.

Various competitions are organised to test and challenge the capabilities of soft grippers in performing real-world tasks. A leading event in this field is the annual IEEE RoboSoft Manipulation Competition, where Associate Professor Valdivia y Alvarado and his team secured the grand prize in both 2022 and 2023. In their paper “Applications of a vacuum-actuated multi-material hybrid soft gripper: lessons learnt from RoboSoft manipulation challenge” published in Frontiers in Robotics and AI, they share valuable insights and lessons from their participation in these competitions.

The group’s baseline gripper design was pivotal, providing a solid foundation for subsequent refinements. Given that certain competition details were often disclosed at the last minute, versatility was essential. The team chose a three-finger gripper design, capable of adapting to a wide variety of shapes and grasping modes.