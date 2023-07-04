DGIST Attains 7th Global Ranking for “Citations per Paper by Faculty Member,” Showcasing Exceptional Research Capacity; Achieves 9th Position Overall in Korea in QS World University Rankings 2024

□ In the prestigious QS World University Rankings for 2024, DGIST proudly secured the 7th position worldwide for citations per faculty member. Furthermore, in the overall ranking, DGIST was recognized as the 9th top institution in Korea. Among domestic science and technology institutes, DGIST secured an impressive third place, trailing KAIST and others. In the Daegu and Gyeongbuk regions, DGIST emerged as the second-highest-ranked university, following Postech.

□ The QS World University Ranking, established in 1994 by the esteemed British university evaluation organization Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), is a comprehensive assessment consisting of nine key indicators. These indicators encompass various aspects such as the reputation of academics and graduates, student-to-faculty ratio, number of citations per faculty member, and graduates’ employment outcomes.

□ Notably, DGIST has achieved an impressive 9th place in the overall ranking, despite having a relatively small student body and several cumulative graduates. This accomplishment holds significant value considering that the reputation indicator alone accounts for 45% of the rankings. Thus, DGIST’s pursuit to become a robust research-centric university, akin to the esteemed California Institute of Technology (CALTECH) in the United States, progresses on a promising trajectory.

□ DGIST, being a relatively young institution with its first cohort of bachelor’s students graduating in 2018, was not part of previous evaluations conducted for both domestic and international universities.

□ President Kuk Young expresses confidence because “in the latest QS World University Rankings, DGIST’s world-class research achievements have gained recognition and DGIST will continue to produce exceptional graduates and establish its position alongside the world’s leading universities.”