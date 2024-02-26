Diversifying economies

Economies that mainly rely on one type of export face risks that could be mitigated by diversifying the exported products. Researchers at Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) explored the potential benefits of export diversification using the example of oil-dependent Brunei. Their findings are detailed in the journal Resources Policy.

Economist Hazwan Haini, who led the research, says the study addresses a core issue in development economics known as the “resource curse”. He explains that countries abundant in natural resources often experience slower economic growth than those with fewer resources. “Our results shed light on how these economies can potentially break free from this curse, marking a significant stride in economic thinking.”

The resource curse may hinder investment in sectors not tied to the country’s dominant export as the abundance of the main resource decreases incentives to explore other options. In oil-rich countries, including Brunei, cash influx from oil exports can cause an overvalued currency and a costly domestic labour market. Therefore, relying heavily on a single natural resource can impede growth and stifle innovation.

In their study, Haini and his colleagues created an index to measure export sophistication, diversification, and concentration. Export sophistication refers to the quality and complexity of exported goods. Countries with high export sophistication produce exports that require advanced skills, innovation, and sophisticated technology, as opposed to the export of basic goods and raw materials. Export concentration occurs when a country relies heavily on a small number of products for the bulk of its exports.