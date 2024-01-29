Visionaries shaping a new Myanmar

The 2021 military coup in Myanmar has killed thousands and forced millions from their homes. Yet, devastation brings changes. In a recently published study, Aye Lei Tun, explored gender attitude shifts after the 2021 coup. The study looked at changes in perceptions surrounding cultural taboos, misogynistic notions on marginalised gender groups, and the evolution of women’s political engagement.

“I wanted to understand the driving forces in gender equality movements sparked by the coup and their impact on women's participation in politics,” Aye Lei says.

Aye Lei also looked into the obstacles faced by women in obtaining Myanmar’s National Registration Card, a crucial document for equal citizenship rights. “Women, especially from minority groups, encounter discrimination, sanctioned by patriarchal policies, in the application process,” she explained.

She has also co-authored a chapter in the book Putting Women Up: Gender Equality and Politics in Myanmar. Funded by Canada’s International Development Research Centre (IDRC), the book explores women’s experiences in political parties in Myanmar. In the chapter, Aye Lei provides insights into political parties, candidate selection methods, and their effects on women’s participation, shedding light on persistent gender inequality in Myanmar politics.

Aye Lei Tun is currently pursuing a PhD at Canada’s McMaster University, focusing on Myanmar gender and media-related studies. She is a novelist and previously worked as a journalist in Myanmar.