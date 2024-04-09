Lingnan University invites the Commissioner’s Office of China’s Foreign Ministry in the HKSAR to elaborate on current international situation and China’s diplomacy Participating students: Understanding China takes a path of peaceful development

The delegation from the Commissioner’s Office of China’s Foreign Ministry in the HKSAR visited Lingnan University yesterday (8 April).Counsellor Wang Jian, Director-General of the International Department, delivered a lecture titled "Current International Situation and China’s Diplomacy". Attended by over 100 students and faculty members, the lecture provided a comprehensive analysis of the unprecedented global changes of our time and discussed the four key aspects of China's diplomacy, including its core objectives, basic principles, significant focal points, and cooperative platforms.

Through a detailed interpretation of Chinese President Xi Jinping's thought on diplomacy, Counsellor Wang provided a comprehensive overview of the philosophy and practice of China's diplomacy in the new era, showcasing the pioneering achievements that China has made in the field of diplomacy and its growing influence in the world. The lecture provided students with a deeper understanding of China's unique diplomatic strategies and practices, as well as a glimpse into the bright future of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Counsellor Wang also introduced the highlights and major outcomes of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, as well as the key prospects for the participation of various parties in jointly building the Belt and Road. He indicated that Hong Kong holds a unique position and advantages in participating in the Belt and Road Initiative, and has achieved remarkable results.

Counsellor Wang expressed his hope that through this lecture, the audience could deepen their understanding of mainland China's affairs and cultivate talents who actively contribute to the construction of Hong Kong and the country. Counsellor Wang said, “The future of Hong Kong depends on the younger generation. I sincerely hope that, while pursuing your studies, students should care about national development, cultivate a global perspective, and grasp the direction of the ever-changing international situation. By resolutely defending national interests and dignity, rejecting external interference in Hong Kong affairs, and contributing to the long-term stability and economic development of Hong Kong, you can help maintain the prosperity and stability of our country.”

Prof Joshua Mok Ka-ho, Vice-President and Lam Man Tsan Chair Professor of Comparative Policy of Lingnan University, attended the lecture and expressed his gratitude to the Office for their long-standing support to the University. During the interactive session, Prof Mok thanked Counsellor Wang for his encouragement of Lingnan students to pay attention to the country's development, cultivate a global perspective, and integrate themselves into the historical process of the "One Country, Two Systems" framework, as well as the great cause of building a strong nation and achieving national rejuvenation.

Zhan Aifan, a first-year MPhil in Chinese student, participated in the seminar, said, “The lecture was rich in content. Through the clear and concise explanation of the Office, I gained a deeper understanding of the current international situation and China's diplomacy. I learned that the basic principle of China's diplomacy is to adhere to the path of peaceful development, and that the future of each country is closely linked. Therefore, we should work together, live in harmony, pursue a win-win situation, and strive to turn the aspirations of people from all countries for a better life into reality.”