NEW ISSUE ANNOUNCEMENT | Horizon Journal of Humanities & Social Sciences Research (JHSSR), eISSN. 2682-9096, Vol.4 (2) Dec. 2022: Published.

FOREWORD
An Introductory Note Written by the Chief Executive Editor
Nayan Kanwal, Professor
ARTICLES
INVITED
|1.
The Emergence of a Literary Translingual Practice in Contact Studies
Claudia Zucca
|2.
Re-Thinking Leadership: Current and Future Challenges
Kirpal Singh
REVIEW
|3.
Consciousness, Death, Soul, and Sikhi: Scientifically Interconnected with each other
Devinder Singh Chahal
RESEARCH ARTICLE
|4.
Impact of Service Quality on Customer Satisfaction and Loyalty towards Flexible Management in the German Banking Sector
Sara Ravan Ramzani1*, Behrooz Gharleghi2, Alison Watson3, Hugh Smith3, Phungmayo Horam2, Victor Cunha-Cruz, V.C.V.S.2, and Anjana Basnet3
|5.
Addressing the Issue of Teenage Pregnancy in Malaysia: Elevating Self-Love
Andy Hickson1 and Leyla H. Tajer2*
|6.
The Effect of Toxic Workplace Environments on Employee Engagement: Mediating Roles of Employee's Wellbeing and Organization Support
Pramila Thapa1*, Beena Giridharan2, Rupa Devi Thapa3 and Narayan Pandey4
|7.
Du Ke Theater Heritage of Khmer People in Tourism Development in Vietnam
Trương Thu Trang1* and Nayan Deep Singh Kanwal2
|8.
Orientation of Alley Landscape Development in the Context of Urbanization and Climate Change in Gò Vấp, HCMC, Vietnam
Le Nguyen Ai Huyen1*, Phan Thi Hong Xuan2 and Phan Hoang Long3
|9.
Anti-Imperial Discourse and Fallacies of Colonial Ideology in Burmese Days
Hadi S. Jobeihi
|10.
Natural Symbolism in Sri Guru Granth Sahib
Devinder Pal Singh
|11.
Responding to Criticism as Realized in a Press Conference: The Case of Iranian Celebrities
Reza Samandar1* and Yaser Hadidi2
|12.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Microfinance Institutions Growth in the EU
Sara Ravan Ramzani1*, Behrooz Gharleghi2, Alison Watson3 and Phungmayo Horam1
|13.
Experimental Study on Tennis Play-and-Stay Teaching Method in University Sports Course
Yu Ke1* and Jiraporn Chano2
|14.
Application of Chu Wanghua’s Chinese Folk Song Arrangement in Piano Impromptu Accompaniment Teaching
Lian Kaikai1* and Phiphat Sornyai2
|15.
Research on Online Teaching Reform from the Perspective of Course Thinking Politics in China: Taking Shougang Institute of Technology as an Example
Ruiyuan LIU1
|16.
Research on the Management System and Operation Mechanism of Chinese College P.E. Integrated Curriculum Construction
Wang Jing1* and Jiraporn Chano2
|17.
Lively Image of Matriarchal Society—Research on “Jiacuo Dance” Form of Mosuo Ethnic Group
He Jiayue1* and Wang Xinyue2
|18.
Classification and Research of Dazu Folk Songs in Chongqing City, China
Sun Yu
OPINION
|19.
|
Human Rights in Sri Guru Granth Sahib
Harpreet Kaur
|20.
|
Comparison of Chinese and Foreign Flower Elements Patterns
Di Wu1*, Supachai Singyabuth2 and Peera Phanlukthao3
CONCEPT
|21.
The Development for Social Entrepreneurship Innovation: An Extension Tax Theory of Public Good for Social Enterprise in Malaysia
Rabiatul Adawiyah Mohd Ariffin1*, Zuhairah Ariff Abd Ghadas1 and Mohd Shahrilnizam bin Md Radzi2
|22.
Mamet’s Oleanna in a Hazing Clash for Becoming Self-Actualized
Maryam Hoseinzadeh Shandiz1* and Nayan Deep Singh Kanwal2
|23.
The History and Inheritance of Qingyang Opera
Jiaqi Mei1* and Awirut Thotham2
|24.
The Diversity of the Spread and Development of New Folk Songs in Guangxi, China
Shun Wang1* and Pitsanu Boonsrianan2
|25.
Research on Cultural Elements in Salar Music of Qinghai Province Under the Perspective of Belt and Road
Yujuan Wu
