NEW ISSUE ANNOUNCEMENT | Horizon Journal of Humanities & Social Sciences Research (JHSSR), eISSN. 2682-9096, Vol.4 (2) Dec. 2022: Published.

ARTICLES

INVITED
  1. 

The Emergence of a Literary Translingual Practice in Contact Studies

Claudia Zucca

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n2.id1169.p6
  2.  

Re-Thinking Leadership: Current and Future Challenges

Kirpal Singh

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n2.id1167.p18

REVIEW
  3. 

Consciousness, Death, Soul, and Sikhi: Scientifically Interconnected with each other

Devinder Singh Chahal

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n2.id1151.p21

RESEARCH ARTICLE
  4. 

Impact of Service Quality on Customer Satisfaction and Loyalty towards Flexible Management in the German Banking Sector

Sara Ravan Ramzani1*, Behrooz Gharleghi2, Alison Watson3, Hugh Smith3, Phungmayo Horam2, Victor Cunha-Cruz, V.C.V.S.2, and Anjana Basnet3

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n2.id1164.p36
  5. 

Addressing the Issue of Teenage Pregnancy in Malaysia: Elevating Self-Love

Andy Hickson1 and Leyla H. Tajer2*

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n2.id1197.p51
  6.  

The Effect of Toxic Workplace Environments on Employee Engagement: Mediating Roles of Employee's Wellbeing and Organization Support

Pramila Thapa1*, Beena Giridharan2, Rupa Devi Thapa3 and Narayan Pandey4

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n2.id1168.p66
  7. 

Du Ke Theater Heritage of Khmer People in Tourism Development in Vietnam

Trương Thu Trang1* and Nayan Deep Singh Kanwal2

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n2.id1131.p75
  8. 

Orientation of Alley Landscape Development in the Context of Urbanization and Climate Change in Gò Vấp, HCMC, Vietnam

Le Nguyen Ai Huyen1*, Phan Thi Hong Xuan2 and Phan Hoang Long3

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n2.id1154.p83
  9. 

Anti-Imperial Discourse and Fallacies of Colonial Ideology in Burmese Days

Hadi S. Jobeihi

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n2.id1155.p97
  10. 

Natural Symbolism in Sri Guru Granth Sahib

Devinder Pal Singh

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n2.id1158.p104
  11. 

Responding to Criticism as Realized in a Press Conference: The Case of Iranian Celebrities

Reza Samandar1* and Yaser Hadidi2

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n2.id1162.p111
  12. 

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Microfinance Institutions Growth in the EU

Sara Ravan Ramzani1*, Behrooz Gharleghi2, Alison Watson3 and Phungmayo Horam1

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n2.id1163.p122
  13. 

Experimental Study on Tennis Play-and-Stay Teaching Method in University Sports Course

Yu Ke1* and Jiraporn Chano2

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n2.id1175.p134
  14. 

Application of Chu Wanghua’s Chinese Folk Song Arrangement in Piano Impromptu Accompaniment Teaching

Lian Kaikai1* and Phiphat Sornyai2

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n2.id1179.p140
  15. 

Research on Online Teaching Reform from the Perspective of Course Thinking Politics in China: Taking Shougang Institute of Technology as an Example

Ruiyuan LIU1

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n2.id1172.p153
  16. 

Research on the Management System and Operation Mechanism of Chinese College P.E. Integrated Curriculum Construction

Wang Jing1* and Jiraporn Chano2

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n2.id1170.p163
  17. 

Lively Image of Matriarchal Society—Research on “Jiacuo Dance” Form of Mosuo Ethnic Group

He Jiayue1* and Wang Xinyue2

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n2.id1186.p169
  18. 

Classification and Research of Dazu Folk Songs in Chongqing City, China

Sun Yu

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n2.id1183.p179

OPINION
  19. 

Human Rights in Sri Guru Granth Sahib

Harpreet Kaur

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n2.id1143.p185
  20. 

Comparison of Chinese and Foreign Flower Elements Patterns

Di Wu1*, Supachai Singyabuth2 and Peera Phanlukthao3

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n2.id1185.p198

CONCEPT
  21. 

The Development for Social Entrepreneurship Innovation: An Extension Tax Theory of Public Good for Social Enterprise in Malaysia

Rabiatul Adawiyah Mohd Ariffin1*, Zuhairah Ariff Abd Ghadas1 and Mohd Shahrilnizam bin Md Radzi2

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n2.id1157.p205
  22. 

Mamet’s Oleanna in a Hazing Clash for Becoming Self-Actualized

Maryam Hoseinzadeh Shandiz1* and Nayan Deep Singh Kanwal2

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n2.id1160.p217
  23. 

The History and Inheritance of Qingyang Opera

Jiaqi Mei1* and Awirut Thotham2

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n2.id1178.p227
  24. 

The Diversity of the Spread and Development of New Folk Songs in Guangxi, China

Shun Wang1* and Pitsanu Boonsrianan2

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n2.id1181.p232
  25. 

Research on Cultural Elements in Salar Music of Qinghai Province Under the Perspective of Belt and Road

Yujuan Wu

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.n2.id1184.p241

 

