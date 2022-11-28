Diamonds and X-Rays Open a New Window into the Earth's Inner Core

A collaborative research group has succeeded, for the first time, in measuring the speed of sound of pure iron under pressures similar to the Earth's inner core boundary.

It may be surprising, but we do not have much information about the center of the planet that we live on. One can dig down a few kilometers, and volcanoes and plate tectonics can bring up material from depths of a few hundred km, but what lies beneath, down to the center of the Earth, some 6000 km beneath our feet, is not well understood.

It is generally accepted that the core some 3000 km below us is mostly iron: a sea of liquid iron, the outer core, around an inner core of solid iron. The best information we have is from tracking the progress of seismic waves from earthquakes, as they propagate through the planet. This tells us the density and the speed of sound. But those values do not exactly agree with what people expect for pure iron; there needs to be something else present in the core. What that material is, and how much of it there may be, are active areas of investigation as they have implications for understanding the present properties of the Earth and the evolution of the solar system.