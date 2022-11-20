Double Ikat: A tie-resist-dyeing technique practised only in India, Indonesia and Japan.

Leasing is the method of separating individual silk threads in a precise manner in order to ensure that the threads remain untangled, the pattern can be marked correctly and, by extension, the tying and dyeing are also done exactly, all of which ensures a refined design on the final textile. It is a practice followed in single (warp/weft only), combined and double ikat. Leasing is also used to demarcate units, or the number of threads woven per inch of the design. The number of threads in a unit changes depending on the thickness of the yarn. The process of marking the warp for leasing begins with the warp being stretched fully on a frame, and leasing rods and cords are used to demarcate different units, groups, and subgroups. The pattern is then tied on a frame of the length of a single piece and special care is taken at every stage to maintain consistent tension, as any distortion in the warp can affect the marking of the pattern and, therefore, the final product. In the case of telia rumals, too, the warp for multiple pieces is prepared, and the units, groups and subgroups are manually marked and separated.

A similar process is followed for the weft. In the case of the weft yarn, the leasing is done on a small frame whose width corresponds to the width of the final fabric. In the case of telia rumal, an instrument locally known as asu is used: it is a semi-circular frame fitted with nails, around which the weft is wound, and a wooden peg at one corner. In the case of patola, the weft instrument is a simple beam with a wooden peg at one end and a manoeuvrable iron rod at the other. Leasing is done as the weft is wound on the instruments and, typically, the weft is prepared for sets of two, four or six pieces at a time. The grouping, subgrouping and tying of the pattern may be done on the asu, as with the telia rumal, or on a separate frame after winding, as with the patola. In the case of telia rumal, the preparation of the weft is also done after the warp has been set on the loom, while in patola, it is a common practice for the warp and weft to be tied and dyed in parallel.