Duke-NUS inducts eight outstanding SingHealth clinicians into its prestigious Hall of Master Academic Clinicians

Induction into the Hall of Master Academic Clinicians is the highest accolade for clinical faculty at the SingHealth Duke-NUS Academic Medical Centre

Exemplary clinical faculty members are selected by a special committee for their subject matter mastery, academic excellence and exceptional mentoring for Duke-NUS students

Singapore, 25 February 2022 – Eight exceptional clinicians were inducted today into Duke-NUS Medical School’s prestigious Hall of Master Academic Clinicians—the School’s highest recognition for outstanding clinical faculty—at a hybrid event held at the Ngee Ann Kongsi Auditorium at the Academia on the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) campus.

The eight inductees are practising clinicians from SingHealth institutions and represent seven of the 15 SingHealth Duke-NUS Academic Clinical Programmes (ACPs), which were established for each clinical specialty to facilitate residency training for Duke-NUS students upon graduation. The inductees come from SGH, Sengkang General Hospital, KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, National Dental Centre Singapore, National Heart Centre Singapore, and SingHealth Polyclinics.

“Clinicians are the lifeblood of any AMC,” said Professor Thomas M Coffman, Dean of Duke-NUS Medical School. “We are proud of the many accomplishments of our clinical faculty and committed to recognising their invaluable contributions to the success of the SingHealth Duke-NUS Academic Medical Centre.”

Established in 2021, the Hall of Master Academic Clinicians celebrates outstanding clinicians who train and mentor medical students and young clinicians, and pursue academic excellence to improve the lives of patients in Singapore and beyond. The Hall is one of several ways in which Duke-NUS recognises its clinical faculty. At the same ceremony, 30 senior clinical faculty members were also appointed or promoted to the ranks of associate or full professor. These clinicians attained excellent academic achievements in their fields and are outstanding mentors to medical students as well as their junior colleagues and peers.

Prof Coffman added, “Through our Hall, we have created a thriving legacy that celebrates everyday stories of improving patients’ lives, inspiring students and elevating the standards of medicine.”

The ceremony was also attended by Mr Goh Yew Lin, Chairman of the Governing Board, Duke-NUS Medical School; Mr Cheng Wai Keung, Chairman of the Board of Directors, SingHealth; and senior leaders of both Duke-NUS and SingHealth.

This is the second cohort of clinical faculty to be inducted into the Hall. The inaugural cohort of eight outstanding clinicians was inducted in a memorable and touching ceremony in January 2021.