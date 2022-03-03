EdUHK Dr Hou Wai-kai Elected APS Fellow

Dr Hou’s research seeks to explicate the psychology and ecology of stress. His work focuses on understanding the everyday processes and mechanisms of resilience, social and physical environmental determinants, and public mental health. As the Director of the Centre for Psychosocial Health (CPH) at the University, he and his team have developed research programmes which enhance the community’s awareness and knowledge of the psychosocial aspects of health.



“I feel very honoured to be elected as Fellow of the APS. This would not have been possible without the support of the University, the faculty, CPH and PS. I will continue fostering health, well-being, and resilience through research and evidence-based practices,” Dr Hou said.



The APS is the global scientific home of more than 25,000 leading psychological science researchers, practitioners, teachers, and students across all continents. It aims to advance scientific psychology across disciplinary and geographic borders.