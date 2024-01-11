EdUHK Establishes Research Network with IOE of UCL

With the aim of fostering intellectual dialogue and promoting innovative research on critical issues in education, the network will leverage the unique strengths and expertise of both universities to advance theoretical understanding and practical applications in various fields, particularly in language and education.

Under the new network, a wide range of research topics will be explored, including intercultural communication, translanguaging, family language policy, language and identity, well-being, technology-assisted/digital learning and teaching, and teacher education. The network will provide an inclusive platform for researchers, education practitioners, policy makers, and research students to engage in critical discourse, generate new knowledge, and contribute to the advancement of global education.

The team from IOE, UCL will be co-led by Professor John O'Regan, Professor of Critical Applied Linguistics and Vice-Dean (International). The team from EdUHK will be co-led by Dean of Graduate School Professor Michelle Gu Mingyue and President Professor John Lee Chi-Kin. Serving as advisers will be experts and scholars from both universities, including Professor Angel Lin Mei-yi, Chair Professor of Language, Literacy, and Social Semiotics in Education from EdUHK.

Professor John Lee said, “I firmly believe that this collaboration will not only enrich the academic communities of both universities, but also have a profound impact on education research and practices worldwide.”