EdUHK Team Wins Bett Asia Awards 2023

Under the World Bank's ‘Higher Education Improvement’ Project in Cambodia, EdUHK has developed long-standing partnerships with several Cambodian partners and stakeholders to establish CEHETLI.

CEHETLI’s primary goal is to bolster the quality of higher education learning and teaching by improving pedagogical approaches, nurturing teachers' abilities to design and deliver effective courses, as well as providing valuable human and pedagogical resources.

The project has harnessed the power of online technology with an innovative TPD (teacher professional development) model, enabling higher education master teachers to learn new approaches and pass on this knowledge to their colleagues in Cambodian partner universities. By June 2024, the project is set to have reached over 1,000 higher education teachers and positively impact the learning experience of more than 30,000 students across Cambodia.

The award was presented at Bett Asia 2023 in Bangkok on 4 October: the largest EdTech Leadership Summit and Expo in the region. It underscores FEHD's commitment to driving innovation and enhancing the equity, quality and efficiency of education in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

Professor Lim said, “CEHETLI’s success would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of our Cambodian partners*. Their tireless effort has been instrumental in improving the quality and inclusivity of higher education in Cambodia We will continue to strengthen our role in creating an impact on the education landscape beyond Hong Kong.”

*List of Cambodian partners

The Directorate General of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport of the Kingdom of Cambodia

Institute of Technology of Cambodia

Royal University of Agriculture

Royal University of Phnom Penh

Svay Rieng University

National University of Battambang

University of Heng Samrin Thbongkhmum

For more information about the project, please view the following video: https://youtu.be/JIkY9Hmprww