EdUHK on Winning Teams of National Teaching Achievement Awards

Professor Kong worked on the AIE-AR project which makes use of the latest advances in augmented reality, coupled with mobile technology, to bring scenarios of academic integrity and ethics into real-life situations for students. The project is led by Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) in collaboration with scholars from EdUHK and The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK).

Ms Loretta Leung worked on the JUMP project, promoting university students’ well-being, enhance their resilience in facing adversity and challenges, and nurture them to be socially responsible through positive education, including positive emotions, engagement, relationships, meaning and accomplishment. Led by City University of Hong Kong, the winning team comprises members from The University of Hong Kong, EdUHK, CUHK and HKBU.

The quadrennial National Teaching Achievement Award aims to recognise groups and teachers who have made outstanding contributions to teaching, improved teaching standards and quality and achieved remarkable outcomes. It is the highest national-level accolade in teaching and education.