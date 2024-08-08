Effective new catalyst brings hope for cleaner energy, wastewater treatment, and green chemistry

Joint press release by Hokkaido University and University of Technology Sydney.

A team of scientists have developed an effective catalyst with a remarkable ability to enhance the efficiency of ammonia conversion. Published in Advanced Energy Materials, the study reveals the catalyst's potential to significantly advance wastewater treatment, green nitrite and nitrate, as well as hydrogen production.

Catalysts are substances that speed up chemical reactions by providing a more efficient route for a reaction to occur and making it easier to start and finish. Since catalysts are neither consumed nor altered in the reaction, they can be used repeatedly, and they are essential in a variety of industrial, environmental, and biochemical processes.

The team, which included researchers from Japan’s Hokkaido University, Australia’s University of Technology Sydney and elsewhere, developed the catalyst, called NiOOH-Ni, by combining nickel (Ni) with nickel oxyhydroxide.