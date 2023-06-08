Enhancing carbon dioxide reduction

Recycling carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) released by industrial processes is a must in humanity’s urgent quest for a sustainable, carbon-neutral society. For this purpose, electrocatalysts that can efficiently convert CO 2 into other, less impactful chemical products are widely researched today. A category of materials known as two-dimensional (2D) metal dichalcogenides are candidate electrocatalysts for CO 2 conversion, but these materials also typically facilitate competing reactions, which compromises their efficiency. Yasufumi Takahashi from Nano Life Science Institute (WPI-NanoLSI), Kanazawa University and colleagues have now identified a 2D metal dichalcogenide that can efficiently reduce CO 2 to formic acid, a compound that not only occurs naturally but also is an intermediate product in chemical synthesis.

Takahashi and colleagues compared the catalytic performance of 2D sheets of disulfide (MoS 2 ) and tin disulfide (SnS 2 ). Both are 2D metal dichalcogenides, with the latter of particular interest because pure tin is a known catalyst for the production of formic acid. Electrochemical tests of these compounds revealed that with MoS 2 , instead of CO 2 conversion, hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) was promoted. HER refers to a reaction yielding hydrogen, which can be useful when the production of hydrogen gas fuel is intended, but in the context of CO 2 reduction it is an unwanted competing process. SnS 2 , on the other hand, showed good CO 2 reduction activity and suppressed HER. The researchers also carried out electrochemical measurements for bulk SnS 2 powder, which was found to have less catalytic CO 2 reduction activity.

To understand where the catalytically active sites are in SnS 2 , and why the 2D material performs better than the bulk compound, the scientists applied a method called scanning electrochemical cell microscopy (SECCM). SECCM is used as a nanopipette to form the meniscus shape nanoscale electrochemical cell for the surface reactivity sensing probe on the sample. The measurements revealed that the whole surface of the SnS 2 sheet is catalytically active, not only ‘terrace’ or ‘edge’ features in the structure. This also explains why 2D SnS 2 has enhanced activity compared to bulk SnS 2 .

Calculations provided further insights into the chemical reactions at play. Specifically, the formation of formic acid was confirmed as an energetically favorable reaction pathway for when using 2D SnS 2 as catalyst.

The results of Takahashi and colleagues signify an important step forward towards the use of 2D electrocatalysts in electrochemical CO 2 reduction applications. Quoting the scientists: “These findings will provide a better understanding and design strategies for metal dichalcogenide-based 2D electrocatalysis for electrochemical CO 2 reduction to produce hydrocarbons, alcohols, fatty acids and olefins without by-products.”

Background

Two-dimensional metal dichalcogenides

Two-dimensional (2D) metal dichalcogenide sheets (or monolayers) are materials of the type MX 2 , with M a metal atom like molybdenum (Mo) or tin (Sn) and X a chalcogen atom like sulfur (S). The structure can be represented as a layer of X atoms on top of a layer of M atoms on top of a layer of X atoms again. 2D metal dichalcogenides belong to the so-called class of 2D materials (also including graphene), a reference to their extreme thinness. 2D materials typically have different physical properties than their bulk (3D) counterparts.