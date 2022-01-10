Global Young Scientists Summit 2022

World’s brightest minds converge at virtual summit to inspire young researchers and discuss key issues

Some of the world's leading scientists including Nobel Laureates will participate in the 2022 Global Young Scientists Summit (GYSS 2022) to inspire over 800 young researchers across 37 countries.

Held virtually from 17-21 Jan 2022, the eminent scientists will share more about their work in emerging fields of science, and discuss key issues such as preparing for the next pandemic, startup opportunities for young scientists, and next generation energy solutions.

Find out more at https://www.nrf.gov.sg/gyss

From 17 Jan 2022
Until 21 Jan 2022
Virtual
Singapore
Website: 
GYSS Website
