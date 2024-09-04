HK Tech 300 National Start-up Competition expands to 12 Mainland cities Injecting new impetus into the Innovation and Entrepreneurship ecosystem

CityUHK organised its first National Competition in June 2022 and launched the second one in mid-July 2023, covering nine clusters in the mainland: Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing, Shenzhen Chengdu, Changsha, Qingdao, Suzhou and Wuxi. The third competition will be expanded to 12 cities, including Dongguan, Hangzhou and Xian, and allow start-ups from Hong Kong to join the competition, further promoting innovation and talent collaboration.

At the same event, CityUHK co-hosted the plaque-unveiling ceremony of the “City University of Hong Kong (Dongguan) Technology and Innovation Center” (the Center). The Center will take advantage of CityUHK’s world-class research capabilities and Dongguan’s industrial superiority to establish a university–industry integrated innovation system. The Center will form a bridge between Dongguan and Hong Kong to support HK Tech 300 start-ups to set up and develop in Dongguan, attracting outstanding start-ups from at home and abroad. This will foster the innovation, entrepreneurship and industrial development of the two cities, thereby enhancing the international competitiveness of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

“CityUHK is a bridge to synergise the innovative resources of Dongguan and Hong Kong. It enhances the collaboration of Hong Kong’s scientific research achievements with Dongguan’s strengths in research, industry support and costs. This fosters a more robust environment for technological collaboration, nurtures and supports more innovative talent and projects, and encourages cultural exchanges between Hong Kong and the mainland.” Ms Li said.

The HK Tech 300 National Start-up Competition 2nd Award Ceremony and the Launch of the 3rd Competition was one of celebratory events of the Grand opening of CityUHK (Dongguan).

The 12 winning start-ups (in alphabetical order):

Gold Award, Technology Innovation Award:

Beijing Rising IC Co., Ltd.

Silver Award:

Zhuhai MOORE TECH Co., Ltd.

Bronze Award, Best Social Impact Award:

LMBO Medical Technology Development (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

Other winning start-ups (in alphabetical order):

Deephytec Co., Ltd.

Fresnel Instrumentation (Shenzhen) Limited

Hunan Hefu Culture Technology Co., Ltd

Shanghai Fuelture Energy Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Hua Han Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Sino Thermal Control Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.