How to capture solar energy more efficiently

As the most abundant energy source on earth, solar energy is a promising alternative in the pivot towards clean energy. However, current commercial solar cells are only 20 percent efficient in converting light into usable energy. Tandem solar cells, in which multiple solar cells are stacked on top of each other, are potentially more efficient. Each cell layer is sensitive to different wavelengths of light, enabling the capture of energy that might otherwise be lost.

The top layer of the tandem solar cell typically allows certain bands of light energy to pass through and be captured by the bottom layer. Fabricating the top layer with a type of material known as perovskite has been found to improve solar cell efficiency far beyond the current 20 percent threshold.

Dr Xue Hansong from the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) explains that perovskite solar cells “can be tailored to have outstanding optoelectronic properties, including a high absorption coefficient, high defect tolerance, and a tuneable bandgap.”

These cells can be challenging to design and fabricate. Maximising their efficiency often comes at the price of increasing material costs. To design perovskite solar cells that balance efficiency with cost-effectiveness, the Pareto front optimisation method is used, whereby optimal solutions are identified based on their trade-offs between the two parameters of efficiency and cost. But this method can be extremely time-consuming due to the sheer complexity of the calculations involved.

To address this, Dr Xue collaborated with researchers from the National University of Singapore and the University of Toronto to incorporate machine learning in the Pareto front optimisation method. Specifically, the team turned to neural network learning in their study published in the journal APL Machine Learning, “Exploring the optimal design space of transparent perovskite solar cells for four-terminal tandem applications through Pareto front optimisation”.