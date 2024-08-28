Insights into Spinel Cobalt Oxides May Lead to Efficient Ammonia Synthesis

Researchers have made a significant breakthrough in the development of catalysts for the electrochemical nitrate reduction reaction (eNO₃RR) to ammonia, a process that has broad implications for sustainable energy, agriculture, and industrial applications.

Ammonia, a critical component in global food production, also holds promise as a zero-carbon fuel due to its high energy density, clean combustion products, and established infrastructure for storage and transportation. However, the current method of producing ammonia, the Haber-Bosch process, is energy-intensive and accounts for about 1.8% of global CO₂ emissions.

In their recent study, the research team focused on spinel cobalt oxides (Co₃O₄), a promising class of catalysts for eNO₃RR due to their low cost, high activity, and selectivity. The team synthesized various Co₃O₄ nanostructures with different crystallographic facets - {100}, {111}, {110}, and {112} - to investigate how these facets influence the catalyst's performance in ammonia production. The study revealed that the {111} facet of Co₃O₄ exhibited superior performance, achieving an impressive ammonia Faradaic efficiency of 99.1% and a yield rate of 35.2 mg h−¹ cm−².

"Our findings show that the {111} facet of Co₃O₄ is effective in transforming nitrate to ammonia," said Dr. Heng Liu, the co-first author of the paper and a Specially Appointed Assistant Professor at the Advanced Institute for Materials Research (WPI-AIMR), Tohoku University. "This is due to the rapid formation of oxygen vacancies and Co(OH)₂ on this facet, which significantly enhances the catalyst's performance."