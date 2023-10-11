International Symposium on newly discovered rare diseases in Japan caused by triglycerides

Understanding the molecular and biological diversity of rare diseases due to accumulated triglycerides and contributing to the global network of researchers, clinical practitioners, and patients

Osaka, Japan- The International Symposium on Triglyceride/Neutral Lipid and Rare Diseases will be held at the Kyoto International Conference Center on October 21 and 22, 2023. The symposium is organized by the International Symposium on Triglyceride/Neutral Lipid and Rare Diseases Conference Committee, which is led by Dr. Ken-ichi Hirano (Graduate School of Medicine, Osaka University) and the Japan Intractable Diseases (Nanbyo) Research Foundation.

A research team led by Dr. Hirano discovered a new intractable disease, "Triglyceride deposit cardiomyovasculopathy, (TGCV)," in 2008. TGCV is a new intractable disease of the body caused by the inability to utilize triglycerides in the body's cells, resulting in severe heart failure requiring transplantation of the body's primary cells. The research group has developed diagnostic and therapeutic methods to combat this rare disease.

The symposium will include 12 sessions over the course of two days with invited speakers from the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, South Korea, and the United States, as well as young travel grant recipients from Thailand and Indonesia.

The conference will also cover diseases and conditions in which triglycerides accumulate in the liver, kidney, and arteries. The aim is to deepen the understanding of the biology and disease diversity of TG-related rare diseases and to eliminate the isolation of patients, researchers, and medical professionals from disease information and treatment opportunities due to the rarity of these diseases.

Date: October 21 (Sat) - 22 (Sun), 2023 | online & on-site hybrid meeting

On-site venue: Kyoto International Conference Center, Japan

President: Ken-ichi Hirano, Department of Triglyceride Science, Graduate School of Medicine, Osaka University, Japan

Participation fee: U-41 free, 41 years or older JPY 5,000

Organizers: International Symposium on Triglyceride/Neutral Lipid and Rare Diseases Conference Committee, Japan Intractable Diseases Research Foundation

Contact: Professor Ken-ichi Hirano, Department of Triglyceride Science, Graduate School of Medicine, Osaka University, Japan ([email protected])

More information about the symposium can be found here: https://tgrare.org/en/

