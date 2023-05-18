ITEX Drives Inventors to Reverse Climate Change Through Technology

Kuala Lumpur, 11 May 2023 – The International Invention, Innovation and Technology Exhibition (ITEX) 2023 has taken a bold step towards addressing the climate crisis by uniting inventive minds from around the world to create sustainable climate technology solutions. The exhibition, which runs from 11 to 13 May at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, is a crucial platform for showcasing ground-breaking innovations designed to reverse climate change and protect our environment.

At the opening ceremony of ITEX, YBhg Academician Tan Sri Emeritus Professor Datuk Dr. Augustine S.H. Ong, the President of the Malaysian Invention and Design Society (MINDS), emphasised the significance of this year's theme, "Technology Reversing Climate Change". Tan Sri Ong stated, "Climate change is a complex problem that requires concerted effort from all sectors of society. ITEX's theme aims to spur the industry towards adapting technologies that can reverse the damage of climate change and help us do better as stakeholders of the environment."

Yang Berhormat Tuan Chang Lih Kang, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, also expressed his enthusiasm for the impact ITEX can have on addressing climate change. He said, "With ITEX's theme 'Technology Reversing Climate Change,' I am excited to see the innovative, new solutions that have been built on technology that is energy efficient or uses renewable energy sources, cuts carbon emissions, and uses recycled or reusable materials."

The Minister also commended ITEX for its role in advancing invention and innovation in the country and encouraging the growth of local inventors, in line with ‘Daya Cipta’ or Innovation in the Malaysia MADANI acronym. He noted that the exhibition works in tandem with the Government’s ambitions to spearhead future-oriented policies crafted to spur home-grown creativity and expertise, as well as empower the rakyat to develop solutions towards a peaceful and prosperous Malaysia.

ITEX 2023 received over 700 invention entries, with more than 80% focusing on climate technology solutions. Local institutions and individuals made up nearly 60% of the participants. This year's exhibition saw 19 countries and regions participating, marking a return to fully in-person events after three years.

Held concurrently with ITEX is the World Young Inventors Exhibition (WYIE), which unites young inventors from Malaysia and across the globe. WYIE includes the Asian Young Inventors Exhibition (AYIE) and Malaysian Young Inventors Exhibition (MYIE), providing a platform for inventions to reach the market through funding opportunities for commercialisation and patent registration.

ITEX offers a unique opportunity for inventors to connect with investors, venture capitalists, industry experts, and key stakeholders to turn their innovative ideas into marketable realities. Participants can also benefit from a wide range of programs, including [email protected], Pitch4Fund, and Young Inventor Showcase.

The exhibition exuberantly celebrates inventors' achievements through a series of distinguished awards, applauding their hard work and unwavering dedication. The pinnacle of this recognition is:

Malam Budaya Cipta : A star-studded awards gala night that serves as the grand finale of the exhibition, paying tribute to the most exceptional inventors in a spectacular and unforgettable evening of glamour and prestige.

: A star-studded awards gala night that serves as the grand finale of the exhibition, paying tribute to the most exceptional inventors in a spectacular and unforgettable evening of glamour and prestige. Local and International Awards: Acknowledging successful inventors and their ground-breaking contributions.

Key ITEX special awards include:

Asian Invention Excellence Award

ITEX Golden Award (awarded to the organisation with the most gold medals)

ITEX 2023 Best Inventions Awards

ITEX 2023 Best Woman Inventor Award

ITEX 2023 Best Women Invention Award

ITEX 2023 Best Green Invention Award

WYIE Best Young Inventor Excellence Award

AYIE Best Young Inventor Award

MYIE Best Young Inventor Award

Local & International Sponsored Awards

ITEX 2023 is jointly organised by the Malaysian Invention and Design Society (MINDS) and C.I.S Network Sdn Bhd (C.I.S). For more information on ITEX and to register for ITEX 2023, visit www.itex.com.my.

All Partners and Sponsors at ITEX includes: Strategic Partner: Valuing IP Sdn Bhd; Door Gift Sponsor: Durio PPE Sdn Bhd

******END****

For media enquiries, kindly contact:-

Bryan Tai – Marketing Communication Manager

C.I.S Network Sdn. Bhd. (C.I.S)

[email protected]

+6018 315 6396

Chinese Translations

C.I.S NETWORK SDN BHD C.I.S NETWORK 私人有限公司 International Invention, Innovation & Technology Exhibition (ITEX) 马来西亚国际发明、创新及科技展 Malaysian Invention and Design Society (MINDS) 大马发明与科技协会 Academician Tan Sri Emeritus Professor Datuk Dr. Augustine S.H. Ong 丹斯里王顺福博士

About ITEX

The International Invention, Innovation & Technology Exhibition (ITEX) is an annual exhibition which features the best innovations from Asia and beyond. Initiated by the Malaysian Invention and Design Society (MINDS) in 1989 as MINDEX, today ITEX is the region’s leading exhibition to showcase new inventions, technologies and products, targeted at securing investment, manufacturing and commercialisation prospects and partners. The exhibition features inventions across more than twenty categories related to innovation or technology. ITEX is Malaysia’s longest-running invention, innovation and technology exhibition.

The World Young Inventors Exhibition, incorporating the Asian Young Inventors Exhibition and the Malaysian Young Inventors Exhibition are held concurrently at ITEX. This component aims to encourage STEM education among primary and secondary school students.

About MINDS

Founded in 1986, the Malaysian Invention and Design Society (MINDS) is the largest body in Malaysia representing individuals, universities and companies who pursue excellence in invention, creativity, innovation, research and development, and industrial design. MINDS is responsible for promoting high standards of invention and design, fostering professionalism and encouraging continuing professional development amongst its members.

About C.I.S

C.I.S is an established regional trade and lifestyle exhibition organiser based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Formed in 1994, the company has built a strong reputation for organising trade and lifestyle exhibitions in Malaysia and Indonesia.

C.I.S — the acronym of its name stems from Concept, Innovation and Strategy. Its vision is to deliver its commitment to its clients through a shared vision and strategic partnerships in creating high powered, multi-pronged exhibitions and events.