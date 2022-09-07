Keeping a royal cuisine alive

Giants in History: Hwang Hye-seong (5 July 1920 – 14 December 2006) was an expert on Korean royal court cuisine, the knowledge of which she dedicated her career to keeping alive.

Formerly an assistant professor of nutritional science, Hwang met the last kitchen court lady in the Joseon Dynasty Han Hui-sun and, from her, learned about the culinary traditions of the royal court. To propagate Korean royal court cuisine, Hwang founded the Institute of Korean Royal Cuisine in 1971. In 1972, she was appointed the Technical Expert of Cultural Properties in the Office of Cultural Properties. In a career spanning thirty years, Hwang produced several publications on Korean royal court cuisine, made presentations in the media, and conducted courses all over the world.

 

