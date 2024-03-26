Learning a second language helps maintain a socially healthy brain in old age

What kind of changes in the brain would early bilingualism create that allows it to preserve social cognition, specifically theory of mind? Some researchers suggest that the association between bilingualism and social cognition manifests in brain areas involved in mental state inferences, while others suggest areas involved in language or cognitive control processes.

In this paper, Prof Yow and the team found that early bilingualism and better social cognitive performance in both young and old adults were associated with higher gray matter volume, greater cortical thickness, and larger surface area in the above-mentioned brain regions. Her study suggests that the earlier a second language is learned, the more desirable structural changes occur in the brain and the more cognitive reserve is established to protect social cognitive processes against age-related decline.

These social cognitive abilities, particularly theory of mind, are crucial for understanding the thoughts and emotions of others. The current work provided new evidence of bilingualism having benefits beyond language skills and executive function. It supported the idea that bilingualism preserves social cognition in later life, fends off age-related decline, and contributes to healthier ageing.

Co-first author of the paper, Dr Li Xiaoqian from SUTD added: "Our findings highlight the potential social-cognitive benefits associated with acquiring a second language early in life.” This could encourage parents and educators in supporting early bilingual education and lifelong bilingualism. While age-related neurocognitive decline is natural and often manageable, delaying the process is important to enable individuals to live independently longer. Bilingualism can enrich and preserve social cognitive function, allowing a person to partake in activities they enjoy, maintain relationships, and perhaps even lessen the need for care in later life.

This study is part of a bigger project on the age-related psychological and neurological changes in social cognition. Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) data of individuals completing social-cognitive tasks was also collected alongside this study. Going forward, the research team plans to use the behavioural and neuroimaging data that they have gathered to further investigate the effect of bilingualism on social cognitive functioning.