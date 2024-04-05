Weekly News Bites: Musical feelings, an oxygen-powered battery, and a big bird family tree

Japan could have just one surname, "Sato," in 500 years if marriage laws don't change according to a study by Tohoku University. Currently, couples are only allowed one surname and the man’s name is taken in the majority of cases. This homogeneity could cause confusion if the whole country was called the same!

Butterflies and goosebumps; University of Tokyo scientists pinpoint where music chord sequences evoke physical sensations. Repetitive and predictable sequences bring feelings of calm and nostalgia while surprising chords can make us feel anxiety. Our heart and gut are two notable areas where music affects our bodies.

Avoid the heat to keep sperm happy says research from Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine. Heat stress may affect fertility by making sperm sluggish and reducing their concentration in semen. Extreme heat environments will only get worse with climate change, so the researchers recommend avoiding hot environments, saunas, and tight underwear.

What if your own body could power technology? Scientists from the Tianjin University of Technology have developed a self-powering implantable battery using body's oxygen. Tested in rats, this innovation could extend the life of medical implants like pacemakers and reduce the need for surgical interventions.

A study from an international team including Zhejiang University, the University of Copenhagen, and the University of California San Diego generated the largest bird family tree to date. The team used computational tools to analyze genomic data and found connections between species, and even some surprising updates to previous assumptions. The findings shed light on diversification after dinosaur extinction.