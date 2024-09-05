Lingnan University’s Direct Entry Stream for Top Athletes admits three elite student-athletes for the 2024/25 academic year

Lingnan University has admitted three elite student-athletes through the Direct Entry Stream for Top Athletes (DESTA) for the 2024/25 academic year. The successful candidates cyclist Ng Sum-lui, Wushu Sanda athlete Li Ka-yee, and ice hockey player Patten Lai have achieved outstanding results in their respective sports. Since the scheme was launch in the 2022/23 academic year, Lingnan University has accepted a total of eight elite athletes.

Ng Sum-lui and Li Ka-yee were admitted to the third year of the Bachelor of Social Sciences (Honours) in Sports Coaching and Event Management, while Patten Lai will start his first year in the Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Data Science.

Ng Sum-lui is a member of the Hong Kong Sports Institute's Cycling Team. He represented Hong Kong at the Track Asia Cup 2023, finishingsecond in the Men's Elite Individual Pursuit. ThisJune, he came third in the 2024 Hong Kong National Road Championships - 15-kilometre Individual Time Trial. Li Ka-yee won the 60-kilogram category at the 2023 Kung Fu Star International Wushu Championships (Sanda),and represented Hong Kong at The 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu. Patten Lai and his teammates placed second for Hong Kong in the IIHF Ice Hockey U18 World Championship Division 3b.

Prof Raymond Chan Hon-fu, Vice-President (Academics) cum Provost and Lam Man Tsan Chair Professor of Scientific Computing of Lingnan University, said "We warmly welcome these three outstanding student-athletes to Lingnan, where they can pursue both academic and athletic excellence. Their achievements are a testament to the spirit and talent of our athletes, and the University will provide support services to help them realise their full potential. As Hong Kong athletes continue to excel in international competitions, the University plans to nurture more talent for Hong Kong's sports industry through this scheme, embodying Lingnan's motto of 'Education for Service'."

As part of the scheme, outstanding student-athletes will receive an allowance of up to HK$400,000 to cover learning and living expenses, and tuition fees, as well asopportunities for Mainland or overseasexchanges. They will also benefit from physiotherapy, medical support, and insurance coverage to ensure their well-being. Furthermore, the Office of Student Affairs will provide one-stop support from their admission until graduation for student-athletes’ training and competition schedules, study accommodation, examination arrangements and career planning advice to assist them in exploring professional development beyond athletics.