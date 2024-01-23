Lingnan University’s President Prof S. Joe Qin engages in dialogues with renowned economist Prof Gregory Chow

To strengthen connections with alumni and showcase the university's rich history and accomplishments, Lingnan University has initiated a series of alumni interview activities. The first session, led by Prof S. Joe Qin, President and Wai Kee Kau Chair Professor of Data Science of Lingnan University, featured a conversation with distinguished alumnus and renowned economist Prof Gregory Chow Chi-chong in the US.

Born in Guangzhou in 1930, Prof Chow is a prominent economist, renowned globally as a Professor of Economics and Professor of Political Economy at Princeton University, Prof Chow specialises in econometrics and dynamic economics. He has made significant contributions, including the well-known "Chow Test," which is widely used. During the interview, Prof Chow reminisced about his deep connections with Lingnan since childhood. His father, Mr Chow Tin-pong, was one of the donors supporting the construction of Ten Friends Hall at Lingnan University. Prof Chow attended Lingnan Primary School in Hong Kong, Lingnan Middle School in Macau and Guangzhou, and the first grade at Lingnan University before pursuing further studies in the US in 1948, where he obtained his bachelor's and doctoral degrees from Cornell University and the University of Chicago, respectively.

Prof Chow shared, "My two elder brothers and I studied at Lingnan because my family considered Lingnan the best school. My older and second brothers studied at Lingnan University before going to the US for further studies, and I followed suit." Prof Chow, who has always been dedicated to Lingnan's development, was invited to lead an advisory panel in Hong Kong in 1986. His recommendations significantly improved Lingnan College's educational standards, leading to the acquisition of university status and government funding. In 1994, Lingnan University conferred its first batch of honorary Doctor of Laws degrees, and Prof Chow was the recipient.

During the exchange with Prof Chow, President Qin took the opportunity to share Lingnan’s latest developments. He said: "Lingnan University is embarking on the construction of a new Science Building, with the top floor planned as the Lingnan Historical Museum, showcasing a comprehensive collection of content related to Lingnan's history. I look forward to seeing the new historical museum to amplify awareness of Lingnan’s cultural heritage and allow the public to experience the Lingnan legacy."

Lingnan University is actively engaged in the Lingnan University History Project. Through a series of alumni interviews, Lingnan aims to present the remarkable journeys of our distinguished alumni, their endeavours in the respective professional realms, and the intertwining of their life stories with the historical development of the university, thereby crafting a more comprehensive narrative, unveiling the shared history, mutual enrichment, and enduring legacy that connect our alumni's achievements with Lingnan's trajectory. By revealing the shared history between alumni and Lingnan University, the University aims to inspire current and future Lingnan students and alumni to uphold the Lingnan spirit and continue nurturing every Lingnanians with the "Red and Grey Spirit."

For more details on the interview, please visit Lingnan's official WeChat: https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/dBmoiVj5L1a3-p_dX0qDlQ