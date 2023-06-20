Lingnan University co-organises O Camp 2.0 with diverse stakeholders to promote cross-generational integration and create SDG World Record

To promote the message of productive ageing, Lingnan University (LU) joined hands with RTHK Radio 5, New Territories West Elder Academies Cluster, and Wofoo Social Enterprises to organise O Camp 2.0 on LU campus on 17 June. The event, themed ‘Intergenerational Day Camp’, aims to promote intergenerational harmony and offer LU students a platform to assist older people in experiencing university life. They also spared time to collaborate with secondary and primary school students to set a first leisure technology SDG World Record for enhancing elderly’s interest in gerontechnology’s application in a bid to improve their quality of life as well as build up Hong Kong into an age-friendly city.

Officiating guests joining the kick-off ceremony of O Camp 2.0 included Dr Donald Li Kwok-tung, Chairman of Elderly Commission, Dr Joseph Lee, President of Wofoo Social Enterprises, Mr Chan How-chi, Chairman of New Territories West Elder Academies Cluster, Ms Ivory Ho Tsui-fung, Head of Chinese Programme Service at RTHK, and Ms Irene Ng Wai-ming, Director of Student Affairs of LU. The event drew over 500 elders, students from local secondary and primary schools and LU student ambassadors to the campus.

People in Hong Kong have the world’s longest life expectancy, which poses a significant challenge to the community. With an aim to foster cross-generational integration, O Camp 2.0 features an array of activities including a lecture on ‘Exploring the Metaverse’ and a mobile gerontechnology lab set up by LU’s Institute of Police Studies, showcasing and allowing elders to experience gerontech healthcare, dining, living, transport, engagement and learning products. “Multi-age groups uploaded avatars to Facebook in one hour” Guinness World Record Challenge was the climax of the event⸺⸺over 500 participants joined forces to make history by designing their own virtual avatars, which were subsequently uploaded onto a designated Facebook page.

In summary, the O Camp 2.0 has achieved fruitful outcomes which is expected to raise public awareness of the third age and improve their public image. This, in turn, sets the stage for creating a more ideal living environment for senior citizens.